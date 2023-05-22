MSHSL Softball playoff schedule released: Moose Lake/ Willow River earns No. 1 seed

By Alexis Beckett
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, the MSHSL Softball playoff brackets were released.

The top three Section 7A seeds include: (1) Moose Lake/ Willow River, (2) Cherry, and (3) Carlton-Wrenshall Raptors. The top three Section 7AA seeds include: (1) Rock Ridge, (2) Proctor, (3) Rush City. For the entire bracket visit:

2023 Postseason (mnsoftballhub.com)

