Minnesota North’s Itasca campus to launch women’s wrestling program

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota North College’s Itasca campus has announced a new women’s wrestling program, made possible through a $2,000 grant from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The grant funds will go towards equipment, coaching staff, facility upgrades, and recruitment efforts.

“Two-year collegiate sports provide student-athletes with the opportunity to further both their athletic and academic careers,” said Brian Luckett, NJCAA Foundation Executive Director. “The NJCAA Sport Opportunity Grant affords the NJCAA Foundation a pathway to continue supporting student-athletes and the member colleges who provide them with these incredible opportunities while also promoting continued growth and development throughout the organization.”

The campus is actively seeking talented female wrestlers to join the program which will begin in Fall Semester, 2024.

For more information about the women’s wrestling program at Minnesota North College’s Itasca campus, interested individuals can contact the Minnesota North College-Itasca’s Women’s Athletic Director, Leslie Reed at 218-322-2399, or via email at leslie.reed@minnesotanorth.edu.

