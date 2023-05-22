Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sievert's parents are speaking out
Parents of Highway 61 pursuit suspect speak out, call for better mental health services
A brand new restaurant held its grand opening in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday...
New Lincoln Park restaurant Burger Paradox offers late-night bites
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media activity revealed
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a...
Five Below coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Fredrick Carl Sievert
Man charged after Highway 61 armed pursuit

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Suspect ‘stands silent’ in slayings of 4 Idaho college students; judge enters not guilty pleas
Rick Hoyt, center, is pushed by his father Dick, left, along the Boston Marathon course, April...
Rick Hoyt, who became a Boston Marathon fixture with father pushing wheelchair, has died at 61