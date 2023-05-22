Hazy sunshine today, Scatterd showers and isolated thunder possible Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Through the course of of Monday we should be looking at pretty quiet weather with mostly clear skies overhead. The caveat is we will be dealing with hazy sunshine once again as a result of wildfires burning off to our north and west across Canada. A southeast wind of of Lake Superior between 5-10 MPH will keep us cooler by Lake Superior. Temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s by Lake Superior while inland portions of the area climb into the 70s and possibly some lower 80s.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday does not look to bad or the most part. Throughout much of the day we should be dry and sunny. However, some showers and storms could start to bubble up as we heads towards the later afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. There is the opportunity for a few rumbles of thunder here and there, but at this point strong and severe storms are not expected. We’ll be able to shake the pesky lake breeze tomorrow meaning temperatures should climb into the 70s and lower 80s for most including those closer to Lake Superior. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: A few stray showers could linger into the early morning hours Wednesday, but those wont last long. Wednesday again features plenty of sunshine with some of it again possibly being obstructed by some of that haze. Temperatures are cooler generally only in the 50s and lower 60s, but a strong lake breeze could keep some lakeside communities in the 40s all day. Winds are out of the east between 20-25 MPH and could gust upwards of 40 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.