Green Bay selected to host 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, WI. (Northern News Now) - NFL Draft prospects will be coming to Wisconsin in 2025.

The NFL announced Monday the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, inside and around the iconic Lambeau Field and Titletown.

The announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

This comes after a review of the proposal by the Fan Engagement and Major Events Advisory Committee and full ownership.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

Officials say the Draft will bring fans together from all over the country to celebrate.

Festivities include several days of activities throughout Green Bay and will feature the NFL Draft Experience, a massive free football festival, near Lambeau Field to allow fans of all teams to participate and test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay, and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community-owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.”

“Today’s announcement is the result of years of hard work by our Draft committee, particularly Gabrielle Dow from the Packers and Brad Toll from Discover Green Bay, adds Murphy. “Their tireless efforts in putting together a bid and a plan to host the Draft here, as well as the extraordinary support we’ve received from our community partners, have created this unprecedented opportunity to showcase our community. We couldn’t be more excited to host the 2025 NFL Draft.”

Specific details for the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized.

However, the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with a variety of venues to be utilized within close proximity to the stadium campus.

“We’re honored to be entrusted to host one of the NFL’s premier events,” said Brad Toll, president, and CEO of Discover Green Bay. “We’re excited to partner with the Green Bay Packers, community leaders, and our tourism partners to provide an unparalleled experience for visiting fans. This will be the biggest and most economically significant event in our history.”

More information about the 2025 NFL Draft, including venue information, staffing and volunteer opportunities, and other ways to get involved, will be posted here as the event approaches.

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year.

The 2023 Draft in Kansas City last month welcomed more than 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers over the course of the three-day event

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.