Funding finalized for Northern Lights Express, moves to Governor’s desk

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A passenger train connecting Duluth to the Twin Cities officially has the thumbs up from the state.

The transportation omnibus bill finalized $194 million for the Northern Lights Express (NLX) over the weekend.

According to MnDOT, the NLX will cost around $544 million.

The transportation bill would provide 20% of the funding needed for the project.

In addition, the federal government will cover the remaining 80% with infrastructure dollars.

“This is a train that will change everything,” says Ken Buehler, NLX Technical Advisory Committee member. “You have Duluth as a tourist destination. Where do our tourists come from? Over 70% come from the 7 county metro area.”

The legislation now heads to Governor Tim Walz’s desk, where he is expected to sign it sometime this week.

The last Amtrak Train to be on those tracks left in April 1985.

Officials say the NLX should be ready around 2026.

