Duluth East adds bounces back with a big 12-2 win over Denfeld

By Alexis Beckett
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday afternoon, the Greyhounds met the Hunters at Wade Stadium.

After falling to Holy Angels on Saturday, five runs in the third inning helped Duluth East to a 12-2 victory over Denfeld.

