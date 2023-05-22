Duluth East adds bounces back with a big 12-2 win over Denfeld
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday afternoon, the Greyhounds met the Hunters at Wade Stadium.
After falling to Holy Angels on Saturday, five runs in the third inning helped Duluth East to a 12-2 victory over Denfeld.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.