Cross City Trail detour still ongoing around Erie Pier

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cross City Trail users should still expect a detour until July.

At the end of June 2021, a portion of Cross City Trail and the nearby city-owned land was closed to accommodate cleanup and restoration work in the ponds behind Erie Pier in Duluth.

City officials state the area is part of the St. Louis Area of Concern and contains contaminated sediment in the ponds and Shoppers Creek.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, have been conducting a Great Lakes Restoration Initiative sediment remediation project to clean up the area.

The project has required a long-term closure and detour to a portion of the Cross City Trail.

Cross City Trail’s detour between Ramsey Street below I-35 and South 40th Avenue W is expected to last until July 1.

The detour directs trail users at Ramsey Street and Recycle Way to Mike Colalillo Drive.

City officials say users will follow Mike Colalillo Drive to Grand Avenue to turn northeast until they reach North 34th Avenue West.

Once there, users can turn south on North 34th Avenue and connect to West Superior Street.

Users will have the option of reconnecting to the existing trail through Lincoln Park or passing over I-35.

However, the trail is closed again at 37th Avenue West, and will need to turn around.

Work on this project, and the closure and detour associated, are expected to continue until July 1.

The City of Duluth and EPA ask the public to continue to avoid the closed section of the Cross City Trail until the project is completed.

During the remediation, the closed portion of the Cross City Trail will be used to address approximately 45,000 cubic yards of material contaminated with heavy metals, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PCBs), and dioxins.

City officials say removing the contaminated sediment will improve the health of the St. Louis River and Lake Superior.

Once the in-water work is complete and the contaminated sediment is transported off-site, the Cross City Trail and other impacted areas will undergo restoration and revegetation.

“The City of Duluth and EPA thank Duluth residents and trail users for their ongoing patience during this important step in the restoration of the waterfront in West Duluth,” say city leaders.

