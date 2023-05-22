14 Duluth East student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

By Alexis Beckett
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday afternoon, one of the biggest Greyhound signing classes put pen to paper to continue their academic and athletics careers at the collegiate level.

Family, teammates and coaches gathered to support this class of athletes that spans across nine different sports heading to Division 1, 2, and 3 colleges and universities.

After signing with Bemidji State University, Duluth East basketball star, Jobe Jueneman said, “It just makes me really happy that I’m not the only one going on to have success, we’ve got a ton of guys going on. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sievert's parents are speaking out
Parents of Highway 61 pursuit suspect speak out, call for better mental health services
A brand new restaurant held its grand opening in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday...
New Lincoln Park restaurant Burger Paradox offers late-night bites
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media activity revealed
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a...
Five Below coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Fredrick Carl Sievert
Man charged after Highway 61 armed pursuit

Latest News

Duluth East Baseball
Duluth East adds bounces back with a big 12-2 win over Denfeld
Dark clouds over Lambeau Field during preparations for Saturday's international soccer match
Green Bay selected to host 2025 NFL Draft
Limestone had seven athletes qualify to compete in the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s...
Minnesota North’s Itasca campus to launch women’s wrestling program
MSHSL Softball
MSHSL Softball playoff schedule released: Moose Lake/ Willow River earns No. 1 seed