14 Duluth East student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday afternoon, one of the biggest Greyhound signing classes put pen to paper to continue their academic and athletics careers at the collegiate level.

Family, teammates and coaches gathered to support this class of athletes that spans across nine different sports heading to Division 1, 2, and 3 colleges and universities.

After signing with Bemidji State University, Duluth East basketball star, Jobe Jueneman said, “It just makes me really happy that I’m not the only one going on to have success, we’ve got a ton of guys going on. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.