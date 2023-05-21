UWS holds graduate commencement ceremony Saturday

Students graduating at UWS in 2023
Students graduating at UWS in 2023(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Saturday was graduation day for students at the University of Wisconsin Superior.

The school’s commencement ceremony kicked off at 2:00 p.m. at Wessman Arena.

School officials said close to 300 students took part in the festivities, but about 600 students are graduating from the university this spring.

According to Assistant Dean of Students Jen Bird, the commencement takes nearly a year to plan and it can be an emotional day for both students and their loved ones who’ve supported them on their academic journey.

“To be able to watch them, to be able to see all the hugs and the smiles, the tears, the happy tears. It’s just phenomenal, and it’s amazing to be able to celebrate with the students and their families,” Bird said,

This year a large number of students who took classes through distance learning came to campus to take part in the commencement.

