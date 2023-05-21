Sunny Monday will be followed by a few rumbles of thunder on Tuesday

By Dave Anderson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: High air pressure will keep things sunny on Sunday and Monday, too. Then, a new low will bring back the clouds on Tuesday. That may lead to a few thunderstorms along with rain showers. Tuesday temps will perk up, as well. But, they’ll drop again Wednesday as things clear up. In fact, next week will be a back and forth battle between warm and cool and sun and cloud.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear to partly cloudy thanks to a lingering high pressure system. Low temps will approach 40. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: The high will affect our weather one more day. It will be mostly sunny most of the day. The afternoon high will be 68. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

Our next low could mean thunder on Tuesday.
TUESDAY: The low will increase clouds in the morning. The best chance for showers and stray thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and early evening before sunset. The morning low will be 49. The afternoon high will be 79. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The big cool down starting on Wednesday will begin to moderate as early as Thursday. That will lead us to a weekend of 70′s and showers.

Best rain chances this week come Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.
