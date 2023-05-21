New Lincoln Park restaurant Burger Paradox offers late-night bites

A brand new restaurant held its grand opening in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday...
A brand new restaurant held its grand opening in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.(Northern News Now)
By Larissa Milles
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A brand new restaurant held its grand opening in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

It’s called Burger Paradox and they’ll be serving things like smash burgers, chicken wings, boozy malts and shakes, and craft cocktails.

Its owner, Tom Hanson, also operates other Duluth restaurants like the Duluth Grill, OMC Smokehouse, and Corktown Deli.

Managing Partner Dan LeFebvre said the vibe of Burger Paradox is eccentric, a little grungy, and fun and funky.

He said they’re hoping to become a staple of late-night dining in Duluth, as the kitchen will be open until 11 o’clock every night.

“We just wanted a space that people could relax in, feel comfortable come out on the late nights when you’re hungry and you don’t want fast food,” LeFebvre said.

Burger Paradox will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

It’s located at 2113 West Superior Street.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sievert's parents are speaking out
Parents of Highway 61 pursuit suspect speak out, call for better mental health services
Fredrick Carl Sievert
Man charged after Highway 61 armed pursuit
Police lights generic
Search for suspects after early morning shooting in Babbitt
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a...
Five Below coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Lawmakers in the Senate gave their seal of approval in a 34-32 vote early Saturday morning. The...
Minnesota House, Senate, approve adult-use cannabis bill

Latest News

Don Sheehan raising awareness for ALS.
The first pitch: Local community members bat against ALS
Our next low could mean thunder on Tuesday.
Sunny Monday will be followed by a few rumbles of thunder on Tuesday
Sunday video weather forecast with Dave Anderson May 21
Highs will clear the skies until a low takes over Tuesday
Fair weather will last through Monday, thunderstorms possible Tuesday