New Lincoln Park restaurant Burger Paradox offers late-night bites

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A brand new restaurant held its grand opening in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

It’s called Burger Paradox and they’ll be serving things like smash burgers, chicken wings, boozy malts and shakes, and craft cocktails.

Its owner, Tom Hanson, also operates other Duluth restaurants like the Duluth Grill, OMC Smokehouse, and Corktown Deli.

Managing Partner Dan LeFebvre said the vibe of Burger Paradox is eccentric, a little grungy, and fun and funky.

He said they’re hoping to become a staple of late-night dining in Duluth, as the kitchen will be open until 11 o’clock every night.

“We just wanted a space that people could relax in, feel comfortable come out on the late nights when you’re hungry and you don’t want fast food,” LeFebvre said.

Burger Paradox will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

It’s located at 2113 West Superior Street.

