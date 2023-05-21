Duluth Wolfpack plays in first-ever Sophie’s Squad lacrosse game
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the Sophie’s Squad Foundation co-founded by former Bulldog and Hockey Humanitarian, Gabbie Hughes, had its first ever lacrosse game.
What better team to start #LAXBattlesBack with than the Duluth Wolfpack lead by Hughes’ former UMD teammate, Naomie Rogge.
Gentry got off to a quick start and the Wolfpack fell to the Stars 17-4.
