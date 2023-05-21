Duluth Wolfpack plays in first-ever Sophie’s Squad lacrosse game

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the Sophie’s Squad Foundation co-founded by former Bulldog and Hockey Humanitarian, Gabbie Hughes, had its first ever lacrosse game.

What better team to start #LAXBattlesBack with than the Duluth Wolfpack lead by Hughes’ former UMD teammate, Naomie Rogge.

Gentry got off to a quick start and the Wolfpack fell to the Stars 17-4.

