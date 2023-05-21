Duluth FC finishes with 3-1 victory over Sioux Falls in home opener

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the Bluegreens were back at Public Schools Stadium for the first time in the 2023 season.

Sioux Falls got on the board first early in the third minute of the game, but Duluth FC outscored the Thunder 2-0 in the second half. Bluegreens walked away with a 3-1 win to advance to 2-0 on the season.

