Duluth community comes together to raise money in honor of Barry Family

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- For years, Chester Park was a place where the Barry family would find friendship, fun, and community.

“It was a place we all had memories with them at, it was special to them,” said Liz Salmela, a coordinator of the Barry Family Fundraiser.

It was known as the place where 12-year-old Shiway Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Barry played for hours while their parents, Sean and Rinna, socialized. Meeting there weekly for home school park days until, over one year ago, they were tragically murdered in their home by a relative.

“We just wanted to honor the memory of our friends that we loved so much,” said Salmela.

Now, as the community continues to mourn the loss of their friends, they are coming together with the City of Duluth to raise money to improve Chester Park.

“We all want to continue to remember them and to gather together with other people who really cared about them,” said Salmela. “We can also improve the community as well.”

A huge silent auction, and bake sale brought hundreds to The Other Place Bar and Grill, trying to reach their goal of $22,000.

Employees at The Other Place said they are happy to do their part in remembering the Barry family.

“We have the space to accommodate it and we like to help with the community as well,” said Brandon Bieber, the general manager at The Other Place Bar and Grill. “We want to give back where we can help out, provide a space, and be able to contribute to a part of an event like this.”

Opening their doors to grieving people shows they have the communities back.

“Duluth and Rice Lake are always a community,” said Bieber. “We are able to open the doors, have everybody join, and come together.”

A moment of remembrance as the community continues to mourn the loss of their friends.

“It’s always going to be difficult, but we can also come together and do some good moving forward,” said Salmela.

The money raised will go to adding a bench with a plaque for the Barry’s and making overall improvements to Chester Park.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.