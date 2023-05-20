Zach Ojile gears up for Vikings OTA’s

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After signing his deal to officially become a member of the Vikings 90-man roster former UMD fullback Zach Ojile looks to make the most of what is the opportunity of a lifetime.

When the Vikings being their offseason workouts on Monday and Ojile will be on the field hoping to seize every opportunity listed as a fullback on the roster. Ojile will have to compete with fan favorite and Duluth native CJ Ham who is expected to make the team due to his salary cap situation, but Ojile’s experience as a tight end and on special teams bodes well. The former Bulldog has high hopes to make the final 53-man.

“I’ve been training since I left Duluth for an opportunity like this, the speed is obviously going to be a lot different than what I’m used to on the DII level, I’m going to trust my training and my knowledge of the game and hopefully I’ll be successful out there. It’s pretty crazy, it’s hard to put into words it’s a dream opportunity, so I’m just going to go out there and give it my all,” said Ojile.

Vikings’ off-season workout practices start on Monday.

