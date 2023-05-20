Wisconsin man charged with hacking sports betting accounts

A Wisconsin man is charged in a plot to hack and steal from thousands of sports betting accounts
Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in a plot to hack and steal from thousands of sports betting accounts, court documents show.

Joseph Garrison, 18, and others allegedly stole roughly $600,000 from 1,600 accounts on an unnamed sports betting site. Garrison surrendered to authorities in New York on Thursday and faces six charges including unauthorized access to computers and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced.

If convicted of all the charges against him, Garrison could be sentenced to up to 57 years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged that Garrison and others used credential stuffing attacks, which entail using stolen usernames and passwords from previous data breaches, to access accounts on other platforms. According to the criminal complaint against Garrison, hackers accessed roughly 60,000 accounts on the sports betting website.

About five months before the sports betting website was hacked, Garrison told investigators from the Madison Police Department that he had taken part in previous credential stuffing attacks, according to the complaint.

The federal defender representing Garrison declined to comment on the case.

Garrison was released on bond Thursday and prohibited from using internet devices other than his phone and computer, which the court will monitor.

Most Read

He's accused of threatening a stranger with a shotgun near Brighton Beach.
Highway 61 pursuit ends in arrest of armed suspect
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a...
Five Below coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Fredrick Carl Sievert
Man charged after Highway 61 armed pursuit
Police lights generic
Search for suspects after early morning shooting in Babbitt
'Rescuing Christmas' is the third movie within a year to film in Duluth, the second holiday...
New Christmas movie filming in Duluth needs extra actors

Latest News

Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Investigators: Man who killed Wisconsin officers had history of domestic problems
G.C. Cameron of the Spinners greets Norma Fambrough outside the Motown Museum, Friday, May 19,...
Famed R&B group The Spinners donate performance outfits to Motown Museum in Detroit
Wisconsin Republicans vote to spend $125 million to combat PFAS pollution, but not right away
A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan,...
Clerk who locked door before shooting in gas station charged with involuntary manslaughter