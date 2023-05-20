Trail by Trail: Washburn, Carlton County, Superior

Trail by Trail is back for the summer! Clubs are slowly starting to open ATV trails and riders are asking drivers to be mindful of motorcycle season.
By Heidi Stang
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Washburn, WI- Registration will soon cost a bit more for the 17th Annual Superior Vistas Bike Tour. On Monday, May 22 the cost of admission will increase from $30 to $40. The bike tour will be hosted at Thompson’s West End Park on June 24. The event is hosted by the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce and the North Coast Cycling Association. The bike tour is not a race, just a nice day enjoying Northwest Wisconsin and the Chequamegon-Nicollet National Forest. Rides range from 13 miles to 100 miles.

Carlton County, MN- On Saturday, May 20 the Carlton County Riders Club is hosting their second work day on the Turkey Time Trail. The club will be clearing trees and putting out signage. A sure sign of summer is that the trail is officially open. However, there are some parts that are obstructed so work first, then play. Clean-up will start at 8 a.m. Volunteers can meet at the Country Corner in Brookston.

Superior, WI- A local group is ringing in the motorcycle season. The community is invited to attend the 14th Annual Motorcycle Awareness Rally at Campbell Lumber and Supply. They hope to share the message that, as it gets warmer outside, more bikes and motorcycles will be back out on the road. Governor Tony Evers has once again declared May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Wisconsin. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Trail by Trail is back for the summer of 2023! If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

