Sunshine Sunday and Monday may be interrupted by thunder on Tuesday

By Dave Anderson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: Twin highs will hover around the region through Monday. The first one angled the right winds to town on Saturday to warm things up. The second will change directions and it will cool a bit. Even when cooler, we’ll be pretty close to normal. Dry conditions will dominate our roosts through Monday. A new low on Tuesday will kick up clouds and warm up temperatures. It may be warm enough to provide enough rapid lift for random “popcorn” thunder storms that afternoon. It will already clear up and cool down by Wednesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear but it won’t be as cool as the previous night when frost alerts were out. The low temps will run 45-50. The wind will be W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be mostly sunny thanks to the second high pressure system. Lakeside wind will be easterly for a spell. Inland, they may be more westerly for a while. That will make things cooler by the lake. High temps will approach 65.

Highs will clear the skies until a low takes over Tuesday
MONDAY: The high will affect our weather one more day. It will be mostly sunny most of the day. The morning low will be 40. The afternoon high will be 69. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: It will be a dry and sunny week except for the Tuesday precip chance. Temperatures will be up and down all week long, too.

There will be only one rain chance next week
