Parents of Highway 61 pursuit suspect speak out, call for better mental health services

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Fred Sievert now faces several felony charges following Thursday’s police chase.

He was already well known to law enforcement prior to this incident due to mental health-related issues in the past, but that hasn’t always been the case.

Fredrick Sievert was known as a kindhearted boy high school, while attending Duluth East.

“He was sociable, he got along with everybody, but when he got out of high school that summer it was like a switch went off,” said Howard Sievert, Fred’s father.

That’s when he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Julia Sievert, Fred’s mother. “It’s like it’s someone else taking over his brain.”

Sievert’s parents quickly got Fred the help he needed, but his violent outbursts continued over the years.

Last week, they said they called the cops on Fred at least three times while searching for a treatment facility to place him in. The following Thursday, Fred allegedly got physical with his father.

“And I told him I won’t hit you; I won’t defend myself,” said Howard. “He fired back, and he smacked me with a really good punch. My wife was standing there, and then he rushed me, and chocked me, and he kicked me. I still have bruises.”

The Sievert’s said they called 911 but claim Duluth police said they wouldn’t help Howard file charges against his son, and that the incident didn’t happen.

That’s when Fred allegedly took off with his parent’s black SUV, firing a shotgun, and leading officers on a high-speed chase.

“After you hear about all the shootings going on, and people that are mentally ill, I can see why it’s happening,” said Julie.

The family, saying this entire situation could have been avoided if there were resources available for their son.

That issue is clear to several Northland mental health facilities, seeing a steady increase in the mental health crisis.

“There’s definitely been an increase for children experiencing mental health crises,” said Katie Finch, a health practitioner at Range Mental Health Center. “We’ve been seeing younger and younger ages as well.”

But in cases like Fred’s, having to look for resources at an older age, can be much more difficult.

“The more they have access to what resources are available, the more likely they are to reach out,” Finch.

Sievert’s family, proof the mental health epidemic impacts far more people than those who need help.

The family extending their respect to the DPD but feeling deeply disappointed in how things played out Thursday.

“The one time I wanted them, needed them, they absolutely wouldn’t help me,” said Howard. “I feel really let down.”

In a statement, the DPD said:

On 5/17/2023 at 10:18 am, DPD Officers were called by Frederick Sievert’s family concerned about his behavior. As a result of this call, Sievert was detained and transported him to a local hospital where he was placed on a 72-hour hold for evaluation by officers.

On 5/18/2023 at 10:57 am, we received a call from Sievert’s father indicating his son had been released from the hospital and he had picked him up. At that time there was no allegation of any new behavior to warrant officers taking any further action on his behavior.

On 5/18/2023 at 5:24 pm, we received a call back at the Sievert home about his escalating behavior. While enroute to the home, the responding officer placed a call to the residence and was eventually requested not to respond to the address as Sievert had now calmed down and they felt a squad response may escalate him again. Shortly after officers cleared, Sievert had left his parent’s home and was involved in the incident that ultimately led to his arrest.

Police have the ability to address a person in crisis who we determine to be a danger to themselves or someone else by detaining them and taking them in for medical or psychological evaluation which was done in this case. After the patient is cleared and released by the medical facility, we would need new or continuing behavior to justify us detaining someone again.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Resources, facilities statewide are serving more than 12,000 people per year, but many facilities are in urgent need of repairs, and remain closed until funding can be secured.

Duluth city leaders say to call 988 if you’re dealing with someone who needs mental health resources and is non-violent.

If there are threats to safety, then call 911.

