FESTIVERSARY: Bent Paddle celebrates 10 years of business

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Lots of fun was brewing at Bent Paddle Saturday as they celebrated their 10th Festiversary!

The annual event celebrates Bent Paddle’s founding and has grown to be a large brewery festival in Lincoln Park.

Admission included a commemorative pint glass.

Aside from outdoor beer stands with some of Bent Paddle’s most popular brews, the event also featured food trucks, a kid zone and live music.

Co-Founder Colin Mullen said seeing how many people come out to celebrate Bent Paddle’s anniversary means a lot to him and the rest of the Bent Paddle staff.

“It’s just gratifying, it’s so cool just to see so many people enjoying what we do, being out on a glorious day like today, and I think it just fills up the entire team,” Mullen said.

The event ran from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

