Duluth FC prepares for home opener

By Alexis Bass
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The beautiful game in the beautiful city is officially back as Duluth FC prepares for their home opener against Sioux Falls Thunder this weekend.

Historically, head coach Sean Morgan and his lads play more intense than average against this Sioux Falls team no team troubled Duluth as much as Sioux Falls, and while last year the Bluegreens beat them in both contests 3-2 on the road and 3-2 at home.

This 2023 Duluth FC roster may have an upper hand this year too as their lineup features a Sioux Falls veteran who had one goal and one assist against the Bluegreens last year. Duluth FC veteran and captain Jake Starling says even with only one game under their belt with several new faces they’re meshing well.

“We’re here to compete so at the end of the day we want to play against the best teams. To be the best you have to beat the best and luckily, we have Tyler Limmer and Ezekial Foltz who played for Sioux Falls last year on our team this year and Tyler scored a couple of goals on us last year, so we’ve got those guys on our side now, but ya know it’s always a good test. They’re a gritty team, they work hard for 90 minutes so even if we’re up ya know even with ten minutes left there’s still a lot of games to play,” said Starling.

Duluth FC’s home opener is set for 7:00 Saturday night at Public Schools Stadium.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He's accused of threatening a stranger with a shotgun near Brighton Beach.
Highway 61 pursuit ends in arrest of armed suspect
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a...
Five Below coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
'Rescuing Christmas' is the third movie within a year to film in Duluth, the second holiday...
New Christmas movie filming in Duluth needs extra actors
Police lights generic
Search for suspects after early morning shooting in Babbitt
A bomb squad's robot investigates a suspicious device found near a home in the Duluth Heights...
Duluth Police: bomb squad secures ‘suspicious package’ in Duluth Heights

Latest News

Former Bulldog listed as fullback on current roster
Zach Ojile gears up for Vikings OTA’s
Senior day at Public Schools Stadium
Wolfpack defeat Stealth on senior day
Esko beats Pequot Lakes 2-0 to improve to 16-0 on the season
Esko and Proctor pick up shutout wins Thursday
15-0 over Mesabi East
Esko remains perfect with win over Mesabi East