Duluth FC prepares for home opener

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The beautiful game in the beautiful city is officially back as Duluth FC prepares for their home opener against Sioux Falls Thunder this weekend.

Historically, head coach Sean Morgan and his lads play more intense than average against this Sioux Falls team no team troubled Duluth as much as Sioux Falls, and while last year the Bluegreens beat them in both contests 3-2 on the road and 3-2 at home.

This 2023 Duluth FC roster may have an upper hand this year too as their lineup features a Sioux Falls veteran who had one goal and one assist against the Bluegreens last year. Duluth FC veteran and captain Jake Starling says even with only one game under their belt with several new faces they’re meshing well.

“We’re here to compete so at the end of the day we want to play against the best teams. To be the best you have to beat the best and luckily, we have Tyler Limmer and Ezekial Foltz who played for Sioux Falls last year on our team this year and Tyler scored a couple of goals on us last year, so we’ve got those guys on our side now, but ya know it’s always a good test. They’re a gritty team, they work hard for 90 minutes so even if we’re up ya know even with ten minutes left there’s still a lot of games to play,” said Starling.

Duluth FC’s home opener is set for 7:00 Saturday night at Public Schools Stadium.

