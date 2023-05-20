Duluth Coast Guard station to celebrate National Safe Boating Week with open house

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The active duty Coast Guard is a military force tasked with maritime law enforcement. Some boaters stopped for an inspection boarding are extremely deficient in required safety equipment.

“We come upon a few boats that are basically lacking everything. The only thing they have is an engine and themselves which is not okay.” said Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Jacob Ellis.

Click above for the video version of the story

Running a boat without the proper safety gear on board can result in a fine or even what’s called termination.

“That’s when we escort you back to the dock you came from or your home port from which you will be removed from the water at that time.” said Ellis.

To avoid trouble like that, National Safe Boating Week was started back in the 50′s. It’s the week before Memorial Day and that’s when the Coast Guard Auxiliary shines. That’s the civil boating safety wing of the USCG. They do free no penalty vessel safety checks and they’ve helped a lot of boaters get up to snuff. Auxiliarist Steve Daniel remembers an especially nasty life jacket worn by one skipper.

“And the one they had on looked very small for their big person and it was moldy and the straps didn’t look very good.” said Steve Daniel.

Life jackets in good condition remain the number one safety tip and all boaters should always wear one, even those in small paddle craft.

“Often people don’t use them when they’re operating their paddle board, they’ll have it bungee corded to their board rather than on their person.” said Daniel.

Life jackets are the most important piece of safety equipment (kbjr)

During National Safe Boating Week, the active duty and auxiliary will team up teach safety tips.

“We will be sharing a number of these things at the open house the active duty is going to have.” said Daniel.

The open house will be next Thursday from four to six pm. That’s May 25th. Coast Guard Station Duluth is located at 1201 Minnesota Avenue on Park Point.

The active duty Coasties are looking forward to showing off their 45 foot fast response boat and telling people about the jobs they love.

“You can’t ask for a better job than driving boats all day, I enjoy it a lot.” said BM2 Ellis.

In Duluth, Dave Anderson, Northern News Now.

