We’re back to full power on our Duluth transmitter

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - KBJR-TV has installed a brand new and more reliable transmitter.

You may need to re-scan your antenna if you are not seeing our signal.

After about two weeks of broadcasting on lower power from our Duluth transmitter site, we are back to full power.

We appreciate your patience as we did the intricate work of the installation.

Our KRII transmitter in Chisolm was not effected by this change.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.