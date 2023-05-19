We’re back to full power on our Duluth transmitter

You may need to re-scan your antenna
Northern News Now
By Matt McConico
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - KBJR-TV has installed a brand new and more reliable transmitter.

You may need to re-scan your antenna if you are not seeing our signal.

After about two weeks of broadcasting on lower power from our Duluth transmitter site, we are back to full power.

We appreciate your patience as we did the intricate work of the installation.

Our KRII transmitter in Chisolm was not effected by this change.

