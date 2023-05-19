Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash

Firefighter being mourned throughout first responder community
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A volunteer firefighter in Mississippi died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon after being struck responding to a crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County.

The Seminary Police Department identified the first responder and firefighter on Facebook as Phillip Allan, a long-time volunteer in Covington and Simpson counties.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Allan, who happened to come up on the crash, also stopped to help, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. He was walking across the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 49 when he was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox that was going north.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Allan was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver who hit Allan remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb squad's robot investigates a suspicious device found near a home in the Duluth Heights...
Duluth Police: bomb squad secures ‘suspicious package’ in Duluth Heights
He's accused of threatening a stranger with a shotgun near Brighton Beach.
Highway 61 pursuit ends in arrest of armed suspect
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a...
Five Below coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man charged with stealing Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum
'Rescuing Christmas' is the third movie within a year to film in Duluth, the second holiday...
New Christmas movie filming in Duluth needs extra actors

Latest News

Wolfpack win big on senior day
Proctor and Esko pitch shutouts in wins
FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and...
Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for weekend deal, but much work remains
Highway 61 pursuit ends in arrest of armed suspect