Students evacuated from Hibbing High School after apparent bomb threat

Hibbing High School
Hibbing High School(Northern News Now)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students were evacuated from Hibbing High School Friday morning after a possible bomb threat was made to the school.

According to a text message from the school’s messaging system, the threat came into a Minneapolis tipline.

Students are currently being evacuated from the school as a safety precaution, the text said.

Law enforcement will do a sweep of the building according to the message.

School has been cancelled for the day.

Students are being bussed to Lincoln School for pick up.

If you have any questions regarding the threat or for more information to pick up your student, you are instructed to call Lincoln School.

The Hibbing Fire Department confirmed that there was a bomb threat made to the school.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

