Stray showers early, clearing late with better weekend weather

TODAY: Air quality remains reduced for the first half of the day, especially in NW WI and MI. This will improve by the evening and overnight hours. Otherwise, A few light rain showers will be possible early with clouds decreasing from NW to SE throughout the afternoon. Highs reach the 50s to around 60 degrees. Mostly clear skies move in overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s. There’s a chance we could see some patchy frost overnight, so you may want to cover your plants.

SATURDAY: High pressure brings abundant sunshine with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10 MPH, so temperatures will actually be warmer near Lake Superior. Lows will be in the 40s with mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: We’ll continue to see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, but a lake breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s near Lake Superior. Inland will see highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with mostly clear skies.

MONDAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue. Highs reach the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will slowly increase overnight.

