Stray showers early, clearing late with better weekend weather

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Air quality remains reduced for the first half of the day, especially in NW WI and MI. This will improve by the evening and overnight hours. Otherwise, A few light rain showers will be possible early with clouds decreasing from NW to SE throughout the afternoon. Highs reach the 50s to around 60 degrees. Mostly clear skies move in overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s. There’s a chance we could see some patchy frost overnight, so you may want to cover your plants.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: High pressure brings abundant sunshine with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10 MPH, so temperatures will actually be warmer near Lake Superior. Lows will be in the 40s with mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: We’ll continue to see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, but a lake breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s near Lake Superior. Inland will see highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with mostly clear skies.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

MONDAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue. Highs reach the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will slowly increase overnight.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He's accused of threatening a stranger with a shotgun near Brighton Beach.
Highway 61 pursuit ends in arrest of armed suspect
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a...
Five Below coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
'Rescuing Christmas' is the third movie within a year to film in Duluth, the second holiday...
New Christmas movie filming in Duluth needs extra actors
A bomb squad's robot investigates a suspicious device found near a home in the Duluth Heights...
Duluth Police: bomb squad secures ‘suspicious package’ in Duluth Heights
Duluth fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire just before 4 a.m. Thursday at a...
Three residents displaced after early morning Lincoln Park fire

Latest News

MAY 18, PM WEATHER
The weekend will start mild but cool by Sunday
Rain may run across the region through early Friday with sun to return Saturday
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 05/18/23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 05/18/23
Northern News Now
Rain moves through Thursday, some may see storms