Search for suspects after early morning shooting in Babbitt

BABBITT, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an early morning shooting near the city of Babbitt.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:54 Friday morning, they responded to a call reporting multiple people forcefully entering a house and shooting into it.

Police arrived on scene to find none of the residents of the house injured.

The suspects fled the scene, but an investigation is underway to locate and identify them.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

