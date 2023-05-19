Playground fall zones to be replaced at 3 Duluth parks

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth will be temporarily closing three parks next week for upgrades.

Morgan Park, Blackmer Park, and Portland Square will be closed during the week of Monday, May 22 while fall zones are replaced.

The current sand material will be replaced with engineered wood fiber to improve playground safety and accessibility.

Officials say the playgrounds are expected to be closed for one day each, with all reopening on or before Friday, May 26.

Temporary road closures will also be placed for two of the parks.

During the replacement at Blackmer Park, there will be a temporary road closure at 84th Avenue West between the alley and Concord Street.

At Portland Square, there will be temporary road closures on E 5th Street between N 10th Avenue East and N 11th Avenue East.

In addition, roads will be closed on N 11th Avenue East from E 4th Street to the 4th Street alley.

City officials say the closures are necessary to provide enough space for equipment and heavy machinery.

“No Parking” signs will also be placed in advance and will be enforced along these roads for the duration of the project.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.