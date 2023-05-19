Nice weekend will start warm but finish cool

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will continue to be clearing skies from north to south. Tonight we will have clear skies and light winds out of the WNW 4-8mph.

Calm conditions overnight (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday is looking beautiful! We will have high pressure in place to bring sunny skies and westerly winds 5-10mph. Highs will be able to climb into the 70′s!

Sunny Saturday will become warmer than normal (KBJR)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly cloudy skies with a southeast wind developing. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but still some 70′s inland.

High pressure will clear the sky for the weekend (KBJR)

MONDAY: Monday will be another sunny and warm day! Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southerly winds.

The week ahead has a couple of slight rain chances (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.