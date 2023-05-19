Nice weekend will start warm but finish cool
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will continue to be clearing skies from north to south. Tonight we will have clear skies and light winds out of the WNW 4-8mph.
SATURDAY: Saturday is looking beautiful! We will have high pressure in place to bring sunny skies and westerly winds 5-10mph. Highs will be able to climb into the 70′s!
SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly cloudy skies with a southeast wind developing. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but still some 70′s inland.
MONDAY: Monday will be another sunny and warm day! Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southerly winds.
