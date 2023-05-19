Nice weekend will start warm but finish cool

Sunny and 70's Saturday but cooler weather arrives as soon as Sunday
Sunny and 70's Saturday but cooler weather arrives as soon as Sunday
By Dave Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will continue to be clearing skies from north to south. Tonight we will have clear skies and light winds out of the WNW 4-8mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday is looking beautiful! We will have high pressure in place to bring sunny skies and westerly winds 5-10mph. Highs will be able to climb into the 70′s!

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly cloudy skies with a southeast wind developing. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but still some 70′s inland.

MONDAY: Monday will be another sunny and warm day! Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southerly winds.

