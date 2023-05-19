Duluth & Chisholm Schools get Comprehensive Arts Planning Program Award

Eight school districts received the award
Perpich Center for Arts Education
Perpich Center for Arts Education(Perpich Center for Arts Education)
By Matt McConico
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Perpich Center for Arts Education announced eight school districts receiving the 2023-2025 Comprehensive Arts Planning Program.

Chisholm Public Schools, Duluth Public Schools, Bluffview Montessori (Winona), Central Public Schools, Hopkins Public Schools, MACCRAY Public Schools, St. Cloud Area School District, and Yellow Medicine East Schools received the award.

Minnesota’s Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP) provides assistance to selected public school districts as they design three-year, strategic plans for K-12 arts education programs. CAPP provides financial and technical assistance to support the strategic planning process through workshops, site visits, leadership development, and resource materials.

Perpich Executive Director, Dr. Charles Rick, said, “Selecting the 2023-2025 CAPP Cohort was challenging given the quality of the applications. Eight school districts were selected as they represent a cross-section of Minnesota’s state-wide arts education programming. We look forward to working with the new CAPP cohort this fall.”

John Magas, Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools, said, “We in the Duluth Public Schools are thrilled, for our students, our staff, and our community, to be accepted as a recipient of Perpich Center for Arts Education’s CAPP (Comprehensive Arts Planning Program) award. Including the arts in education is an essential aspect of teaching the whole child, and planning to do this well is critical to our success. Our committee looks forward to partnering with members of the Duluth arts community to create innovative and sustainable ways to enhance arts education experiences for our students. We are grateful, and excited for the process.”

Superintendent Adrian Norman, Chisholm Public Schools, said, “Chisholm ISD 695 Public Schools is honored to be selected by Perpich Center for Arts Education for their 2023-2025 CAPP cohort. Together, with all stakeholders, our community will work hard to create a Comprehensive Arts Plan for our students. Our goal is to bring a comprehensive Pre-K – 12 Fine Arts Strategic Plan into our schools to be implemented over the next three years. Thank you to all individuals who have agreed to participate in this process.”

Examples of arts education improvements through the CAPP planning process in school districts and communities include:

  • Development of leaders in arts education
  • Added arts staffing and/or added programming in underserved arts areas (media arts, theater, and/or dance)
  • Professional development opportunities for district arts staff
  • New and/or updated arts facilities
  • Policies adopted to support arts education
  • Stronger school/community collaborations including partnership with arts and community organizations

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb squad's robot investigates a suspicious device found near a home in the Duluth Heights...
Duluth Police: bomb squad secures ‘suspicious package’ in Duluth Heights
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man charged with stealing Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a...
Five Below coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Duluth fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire just before 4 a.m. Thursday at a...
Three residents displaced after early morning Lincoln Park fire
Mikiyel Deshone Patton
Convicted felon charged in weekend shooting in Duluth

Latest News

City by City: Iron River, Houghton, SLC Depot
Gov. Walz visits Duluth after signing $240 million in lead pipe replacement funding
Gov. Walz visits Duluth after signing $240 million in lead pipe replacement funding
Gov. Walz visits Duluth after signing $240 million in lead pipe replacement funding
St. Luke's hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate the opening of the new $670,000...
St. Luke’s celebrates opening of new Specialized Care Nursery