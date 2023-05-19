Duluth & Chisholm Schools get Comprehensive Arts Planning Program Award

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Perpich Center for Arts Education announced eight school districts receiving the 2023-2025 Comprehensive Arts Planning Program.

Chisholm Public Schools, Duluth Public Schools, Bluffview Montessori (Winona), Central Public Schools, Hopkins Public Schools, MACCRAY Public Schools, St. Cloud Area School District, and Yellow Medicine East Schools received the award.

Minnesota’s Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP) provides assistance to selected public school districts as they design three-year, strategic plans for K-12 arts education programs. CAPP provides financial and technical assistance to support the strategic planning process through workshops, site visits, leadership development, and resource materials.

Perpich Executive Director, Dr. Charles Rick, said, “Selecting the 2023-2025 CAPP Cohort was challenging given the quality of the applications. Eight school districts were selected as they represent a cross-section of Minnesota’s state-wide arts education programming. We look forward to working with the new CAPP cohort this fall.”

John Magas, Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools, said, “We in the Duluth Public Schools are thrilled, for our students, our staff, and our community, to be accepted as a recipient of Perpich Center for Arts Education’s CAPP (Comprehensive Arts Planning Program) award. Including the arts in education is an essential aspect of teaching the whole child, and planning to do this well is critical to our success. Our committee looks forward to partnering with members of the Duluth arts community to create innovative and sustainable ways to enhance arts education experiences for our students. We are grateful, and excited for the process.”

Superintendent Adrian Norman, Chisholm Public Schools, said, “Chisholm ISD 695 Public Schools is honored to be selected by Perpich Center for Arts Education for their 2023-2025 CAPP cohort. Together, with all stakeholders, our community will work hard to create a Comprehensive Arts Plan for our students. Our goal is to bring a comprehensive Pre-K – 12 Fine Arts Strategic Plan into our schools to be implemented over the next three years. Thank you to all individuals who have agreed to participate in this process.”

Examples of arts education improvements through the CAPP planning process in school districts and communities include:

Development of leaders in arts education

Added arts staffing and/or added programming in underserved arts areas (media arts, theater, and/or dance)

Professional development opportunities for district arts staff

New and/or updated arts facilities

Policies adopted to support arts education

Stronger school/community collaborations including partnership with arts and community organizations

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.