City by City: Iron River, Houghton, SLC Depot

Iron River, WI- Iron River VFW Post 10197 is hosting a dinner in honor of Armed Forces Day. On Saturday, May 20 the group is hosting a steak dinner for the community to attend. There will be silent and live auctions as well as live music. All money raised will go toward their building fund. The VFW hopes to expand and improve its building in the near future, including a new entryway, updated bathrooms and more storage for medical equipment. The benefit runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Houghton, MI- From the Ground Fest will be held on Sunday, May 27 at the new pier in Houghton. The event not only celebrates the first farmers market of the year it also falls midway through Ride the Keweenaw, a big biking event in the UP. There will be live music from local artists, farm animals and food trucks for the community to enjoy. From the Ground Fest is free to attend and family-friendly.

St. Louis County Depot- The Lake Superior Railroad Museum is celebrating 50 years. The Golden Anniversary will be honored Friday, May 19 during the Annual Meeting and Members Dinner. In addition to the annual dinner, they will also be opening a new exhibit showcasing their history. Train rides started again for the summer at the beginning of May.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

