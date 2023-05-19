Blue Star Museums in Twin Ports offering free admission to military families

Glensheen(KBJR 6/CBS 3)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This week kicks off a big celebration for military families across the nation including in Duluth.

Blue Star Museum Week is a national program that provides free admission to active-duty military members and their families.

Lake Superior Zoo CEO Haley Hedstrom wants more military families to know about these opportunities.

“My dad was in the military, but we didn’t know about this program, so had we known we probably would have been able to take advantage of it,” Hedstrom said. “It’s so great for military families to be able to come out, and it’s wonderful to see more people at the zoo and at local attractions in an accessible way.”

Military families need to bring their ID for free admission.

The program officially begins Saturday, which is Armed Forces Day, and runs all summer until Labor Day.

Participating Museums:

