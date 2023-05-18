St. Luke’s celebrates opening of new Specialized Care Nursery

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Luke’s is celebrating a new space for the littlest Northlanders.

St. Luke’s celebrated the ribbon cutting for the new $670,000 Level II Specialized Care Nursery.

The Specialized Care Nursery allows the hospital to care for infants born as early as 32 weeks of pregnancy.

Officials say the nursery has five, family-centered patient rooms that allow parents to stay with their newborns.

In addition, one of the rooms includes space for twins.

“This nursery will make a big difference for those who need it,” St. Luke’s Women’s & Children’s Services Director Lori Swanson said. “If there are any issues that need to be addressed during the first days of a child’s life, the nursery allows them to be met quickly and expertly.”

Other aspects of the Specialized Care Nursery include:

Individual temperature-controlled care stations for infants

A procedure room

Updated monitors, with a centralized station

A quieter environment, which is better for premature babies and babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS)

