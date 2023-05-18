Rain moves through Thursday, some may see storms

By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TODAY: A cold front will move through the region bringing rain from west to east throughout the day. Rain becomes likely in the Twin Ports by the late morning into the early afternoon with scattered showers and rumbles of thunder continuing through the overnight hours. A couple storms over NW WI may feature larger hail and brief strong wind gusts with a small chance for a severe storm to our southeast. In addition, air quality will deteriorate in Minnesota this morning through the early afternoon before improving into Friday.

FRIDAY: A chance for rain lingers through the morning hours with decreasing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the 50s to low 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY: High pressure brings mostly clear skies with highs in the 70s for most locations. Lows will be in the 40s with mostly clear skies continuing.

SUNDAY: A lake breeze develops keeping temperatures cooler near Lake Superior. Highs reach the 60s to low 70s inland with 50s to low 60s near the lake. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

