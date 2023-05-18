Rain may run across the region through early Friday with sun to return Saturday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see a dry slot slide across the region which will bring a break in the rain. We might see some hazy sunshine for a little bit before the clouds build back in. Another round of scattered showers will move across there region through the evening. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s.

Showers will be likely most of the night (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have cloudy skies and a chance of a few showers in the morning hours. But in the afternoon, we will see clearing skies from north to south. Highs will be in the 50′s and lower 60′s with northwest winds 10-15mph. This will actually create warmer temperatures by the lake thanks to some compressional heating.

Friday will dry up but not really warm up (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure sits over the region! Temperatures will climb into the 70′s with westerly winds 5-15mph. Should be a beautiful day!

High air pressure will clear the sky beginning Friday afternoon (KBJR)

SUNDAY: An east wind returns on Sunday, but we will still see plenty of sunshine. Highs around the lake will be in the 50′s, but inland will still see some 60′s and 70′s.

The week ahead will warm up as time progresses (KBJR)

