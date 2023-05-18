New Christmas movie filming in Duluth needs extra actors

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The producers of “Merry Kiss Cam” are back in the Northland shooting a new holiday movie.

This marks the production company’s third movie shoot in Duluth, after filming the previously mentioned “Merry Kiss Cam” and “Body Language”.

The new film is called “Rescuing Christmas” and according to the movie’s producer, features the story of a woman who wants to get rid of Christmas, but can’t ultimately escape the holiday.

“We got here in April and there was lots of snow on the ground. So I think a lot of times the weather here kind of adds to it and and lends itself to that,” Mandy June Turpin, the film’s producer, said.

Turpin said Duluth itself makes the perfect place to shoot a winter-like movie.

Not just that, but there are many economic incentives for crews to film in the Northland.

“The incentives in Minnesota are wonderful in St. Louis County and Duluth, so that makes it a lot easier,” she said.

Incentives like the City of Duluth Production Incentive Program.

According to the Upper Midwest Film Office, “a reimbursement of up to 25% of production and post costs for film, television, episodic and commercial content projects that are spent in the City of Duluth.”

Turpin said that there’s something about the city that makes Christmas movies more special.

“It’s pretty amazing because you’ll go through some of the neighborhoods and people still like have Christmas stuff up,” Turpin said. “And I think because the winter lasts so long, it just always has that kind of cheery feel to it.”

The cast and crew total about 150 people just working on this film alone, which according to Turpin, will hopefully be complete by around Thanksgiving of this year.

“All of the actors except for our two leads are from Minnesota, you know, that are Minnesota locals, so that’s been a really great thing for us,” she said.

The crew has filmed in Lincoln Park and The Depot in Duluth, and has now set up shop at Bayfront Festival Park.

Extra background actors are needed to complete the production, and they are asking the public’s for help.

If you or someone you know wants to be in the background of the film, you can go to Bayfront Festival park on May 18 or 19, between the times of 3 and 10 p.m.

The only requirements are you have to wear outdoor winter clothing, including coats, gloves, hats and scarves.

If you have those items in both holiday and neutral colors, bring both.

