Highway 73 bridge construction, detour starting Wednesday

Highway 73 road construction map
Highway 73 road construction map(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction is set to begin next week on Highway 73.

MnDOT contractors will begin bridge construction work on Highway 73 south of Hibbing on Wednesday, May 24.

The highway will be fully closed at the West Swan River bridge just north of County Road 16.

A detour route will take Highway 169 to Highway 65 to County Road 18.

Highway 73 detour route
Highway 73 detour route(Northern News Now)

Officials say the West Swan River bridge will be replaced and the turn lane at County Road 16 will be extended.

Later this summer, a second closure will be required just north of County Road 18 to replace a deteriorating metal culvert with a concrete box culvert.

Work is expected to last until early September.

For more information on the project, click here.

