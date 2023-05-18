Highway 73 bridge construction, detour starting Wednesday

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction is set to begin next week on Highway 73.

MnDOT contractors will begin bridge construction work on Highway 73 south of Hibbing on Wednesday, May 24.

The highway will be fully closed at the West Swan River bridge just north of County Road 16.

A detour route will take Highway 169 to Highway 65 to County Road 18.

Highway 73 detour route (Northern News Now)

Officials say the West Swan River bridge will be replaced and the turn lane at County Road 16 will be extended.

Later this summer, a second closure will be required just north of County Road 18 to replace a deteriorating metal culvert with a concrete box culvert.

Work is expected to last until early September.

For more information on the project, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.