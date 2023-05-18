Five Below coming to Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall

It will be opening in 2023
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a...
Five Below, a popular store that sells products for five bucks or less, is undergoing a colossal change. It will start selling things above $5 for the first time in 17 years.(Five Below/CNN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Miller Hill Mall is getting a new tenant.

Five Below will be opening in 2023.

The store specializes in selling products that are less than $5.

There is no specific opening date yet for Five Below.

“Expansion to 3,500-plus stores is a key strategic pillar of our vision for growth, and our relationship with Simon is core to continuing our national expansion efforts. We look forward to our partnership with Simon and serving new communities and customers with our fun and value-based experience with the opening of each new store this spring and summer,” said George Hill, Chief Retail Officer of Five Below.

There are currently more than 1,350 stores in 43 states.

“The expansion of our relationship with Five Below comes as a result of the success of the 21 stores that are currently in our Malls and Mills properties and is a natural extension of our commitment to growth,” said Paul Ajdaharian, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Simon.

For more information on Five Below, click here.

