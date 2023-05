ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday afternoon at Esko Fields, the Eskomos looked to remain undefeated against the Mesabi East Giants and they did in a big way, winning 17-1.

Esko moves to 15-0 on the season.

