Duluth Fire crews respond to early morning structure fire in Lincoln Park

By Northern News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Fire Department responded to an early morning fire Thursday at 2402 W 4th St in Duluth.

There were at least three fire crews on scene near 24th Ave W and W 4th St.

According to two people living inside the home, the fire began on the building’s upper floor.

The two witnesses called 911 sometime around 3:30 a.m.

They said their neighbor who lives on the upper level was playing loud music at the time of the incident.

The witnesses said they woke up to the smell of smoke and the sound of glass shattering.

They told our reporter on scene the landlord of the building told them to get out of the building.

According to a neighbor next door, they also heard the sounds of glass shattering as well as loud music coming from the upper level.

They said they also called 911 after seeing what they said looked like a “fireball.”

We are still waiting to hear from the Duluth Fire Department on who or what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

