City by City: Red Cliff, Two Harbors, Duluth

Red Cliff- The Tribal Elder Food Box Program is back. The next giveaway is set for 1 p.m. Friday at 88430 Pike Road in Bayfield. Each box will contain protein, produce, and shelf-stable items from indigenous and non-indigenous local producers. This program is for Red Cliff Tribal Members aged 55 and older. Other distributions happening this summer are on June 2, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28, August 11, and August 25.

Two Harbors, MN- The Voyageur Artists from Two Harbors will present their spring exhibit at the Harbor Rail, Pub, and Events at 602 First Avenue in downtown Two Harbors. Their opening reception is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 25. This year’s theme is Abundance. The Voyageur Artists have about 40 members. You can meet many of them at the Harbor Rail on May 25 and learn about the various techniques used. The exhibit will be up through July 9.

Duluth, MN- Lowell Elementary School will host a Multicultural Night Friday. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can experience a fun-filled evening of food tasting, music, and cultural activities. This event will feature traditional dances, music performances, and art displays. The event is free, and families are encouraged to come and participate in the various activities, learn about different cultures, and connect with members of the school community.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

