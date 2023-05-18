Air quality warning lasting longer than expected

Due to the Canadian wildfires
There is an air quality warning in effect for Minnesota and Wisconsin.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The air quality warning is lasting longer than expected.

There is an air quality warning in effect for Minnesota and Wisconsin due to the Canadian wildfires.

Northeast Minnesota’s warning will expire at 6 a.m. Friday and Northwest Wisconsin’s will expire at 1 p.m. Friday.

If you are sensitive to smoke particulates in the atmosphere the air quality is going to be unhealthy.

Currently, the air quality is looking fairly decent in the Northland.

Out towards the western areas of the state the air quality declines.

Stay tuned for more updates.

