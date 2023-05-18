19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say

Oregon authorities say a 19-year-old driver was arrested for traveling 176 mph on the interstate. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old driver has been arrested in Oregon for driving at extremely high speeds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy using a speed measuring tool spotted a 2016 BMW M3 on Interstate 5 traveling at 176 mph at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then passed another deputy on the highway before they caught up to the vehicle and it exited the interstate.

Authorities said deputies were able to pin the vehicle with their cruisers on the off-ramp.

The 19-year-old driver was identified as Milo Schneider. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for reckless driving.

According to deputies, Schneider told them that at one point he was traveling 183 mph.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb squad's robot investigates a suspicious device found near a home in the Duluth Heights...
Duluth Police: bomb squad secures ‘suspicious package’ in Duluth Heights
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man charged with stealing Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum
Mikiyel Deshone Patton
Convicted felon charged in weekend shooting in Duluth
Mike Adkinson traveling by tractor from Minnesota to Washington for Parkinson's awareness.
Man driving tractor from Iron Range to Washington for Parkinson’s awareness
Zach Ojile signs deal with Minnesota Vikings
Former Bulldog Zach Ojile signs deal with Vikings after strong minicamp

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge...
Judge signals hesitance to shut down pipeline, pleads with Wisconsin tribe to work with oil company
The weekend will start mild but cool by Sunday
Rain may run across the region through early Friday with sun to return Saturday
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
Pentagon leak suspect was warned multiple times about mishandling of classified information