148th Fighter Wing to conduct military training drills

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth will be conducting military training exercises this weekend.

Training will be from Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21.

The Minnesota National Guard is alerting residents who live near the Duluth International Airport may hear increased activity, including F-16s taking off and landing more frequently, sirens, and alarms between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Officials say routine exercises provide the opportunity to train and observe multi-capable airmen working in adverse conditions in a contested environment.

The 148th Fighter Wing is assigned with more than 1,000 Airmen and the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The Fighter Wing has been tasked to deploy in support of federal missions, including the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabi, in 2022 and the 407th Air Expeditionary Wing, Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, in 2018.

Questions can be directed to 1st Lieutenant Crystal Kirchner from the 148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office at (218) 788-7274.

