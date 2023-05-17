Suspect arrested following weekend Duluth shooting

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police announced an arrest Tuesday night, three days after gunfire in Duluth sent a bystander to the hospital.

According to Police, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 36-year-old Mikiyel Patton Tuesday evening in a Twin Cities suburb.

The arrest is in connection to a shooting Saturday in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood.

While police say the shooting involved two people who knew each other, a bystander was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Patton faces several charges, including Second Degree Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm in a Municipality.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force that made the arrest was acting on information provided by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force.

