Sunny Wednesday, Thursday rain to help with wildfire smoke

By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TODAY: High pressure keeps skies mostly clear to partly cloudy, but wildfire smoke will cause a haze in our atmosphere. Highs reach the 50s and 60s near Lake Superior with mid 60s to around 70 degrees inland. Clouds increase overnight with a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to our northwest.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy as a cold front brings rain showers from west to east throughout the day. Rain becomes likely in the Twin Ports by the late morning hours. A couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Highs reach the 50s and 60s for most areas. A chance for rain continues into the overnight hours. This rain will help to dilute wildfire smoke in our atmosphere and keep it out of the region for at least a few days.

FRIDAY: A chance for scattered rain showers continues, mainly for the first half of the day. Otherwise, clouds will decrease with sunshine returning for most areas by the mid to late afternoon hours. Highs reach the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY: High pressure keeps skies mostly clear with highs reaching the 60s and 70s. Lows will be in the 40s for most areas with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies continuing.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

