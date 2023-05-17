Northeast Minnesota home sales down 43% compared to April of 2022

Total sales fell, price increased
By Matt McConico
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Big changes in the Arrowhead region for home real estate compared to last year.

The Arrowhead region includes Cook, Lake, St. Louis, Carlton, Atkin, Itasca, and Koochiching Counties.

Minnesota Relators released their April 2023 home sales report.

While total number of home sales compared last April fell 43%, the median sales price increased 17%.

April 2022April 2023Percent Change2022 Through April2023 Through AprilPercent Change
New Listings485323- 33.4%1,315959- 27.1%
Pending Sales414242- 41.5%1,185811- 31.6%
Closed Sales302172- 43.0%989697- 29.5%
Median Sales Price*$212,000$248,000+ 17.0%$197,500$219,000+ 10.9%
Percent of Original List Price Received*102.3%98.1%- 4.1%99.3%95.7%- 3.6%
Days on Market Until Sale4456+ 27.3%5260+ 15.4%
Months Supply of Inventory1.62.2+ 37.5%N/AN/AN/A

* Does not account for sale concessions and/or down payment assistance. Note: Activity for one month can sometimes look extreme due to small sample size.

You can find the April 2023 report for all of Minnesota by CLICKING HERE.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

