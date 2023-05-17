Northeast Minnesota home sales down 43% compared to April of 2022
Total sales fell, price increased
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Big changes in the Arrowhead region for home real estate compared to last year.
The Arrowhead region includes Cook, Lake, St. Louis, Carlton, Atkin, Itasca, and Koochiching Counties.
Minnesota Relators released their April 2023 home sales report.
While total number of home sales compared last April fell 43%, the median sales price increased 17%.
|April 2022
|April 2023
|Percent Change
|2022 Through April
|2023 Through April
|Percent Change
|New Listings
|485
|323
|- 33.4%
|1,315
|959
|- 27.1%
|Pending Sales
|414
|242
|- 41.5%
|1,185
|811
|- 31.6%
|Closed Sales
|302
|172
|- 43.0%
|989
|697
|- 29.5%
|Median Sales Price*
|$212,000
|$248,000
|+ 17.0%
|$197,500
|$219,000
|+ 10.9%
|Percent of Original List Price Received*
|102.3%
|98.1%
|- 4.1%
|99.3%
|95.7%
|- 3.6%
|Days on Market Until Sale
|44
|56
|+ 27.3%
|52
|60
|+ 15.4%
|Months Supply of Inventory
|1.6
|2.2
|+ 37.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Does not account for sale concessions and/or down payment assistance. Note: Activity for one month can sometimes look extreme due to small sample size.
