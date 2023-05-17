Mark W. Barker runs aground in Detroit River

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 649-foot lake freighter ran aground in the Detroit River off Belle Isle Wednesday morning.

At 8 a.m. the Mark W. Barker ran soft aground while moving through the Detroit River passing Belle Isle with approximately 21,000 metric tons of salt and 105,000 gallons of diesel fuel from Cleveland, OH bound for Milwaukee, WI.

The ship experienced a loss of power and maneuverability.

Leaders from the Interlake Maritime Services said in a statement the vessel turned to port unexpectedly and the Captain dropped the anchor before the bow grounded on the soft bank of the channel.

The Mark W. Barker was able to successfully re-float at approximately 12:10 p.m. Wednesday with the assistance of commercial towing.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the vessel remained stable throughout the incident with no signs of pollution discharge or hull damage reported.

“We worked closely with all relevant parties to ensure the safety of our waterways and the prompt resolution of this incident,” said Lt. j.g. Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit’s public affairs officer. “The successful refloating of the Mark W. Barker highlights our commitment to maintaining the safety and continuity of our maritime transportation system.”

The ship was assisted by a towing vessel to the Belle Isle anchorage where Coast Guard investigators will assess any damages and ensure repairs are completed as necessary before the vessel resumes its voyage.

The Mark W. Barker was the first Great Lakes bulk carrier to be built on the Great Lakes in more than 35 years.

