Man charged with stealing Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - After almost 20 years, the mystery of who stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from a Grand Rapids museum may have come to an end.

A grand jury indicted Terry Jon Martin with federal charges on Tuesday with one count of theft of a major artwork, federal prosecutors in North Dakota announced Wednesday.

The indictment states Martin allegedly took the slipper in August 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, the late actress’ hometown.

The iconic ruby slippers were worn during the filming of the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz” and are one of the only four known surviving pairs from filming.

Federal prosecutors stated when the slippers were stolen they were insured for $1 million but the current market value is about $3.5 million.

Back in 2018, the ruby slippers were recovered during a sting operation in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

