Man charged with stealing Judy Garland’s iconic ruby slippers from Grand Rapids museum

A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are displayed at a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Authorities announced that the slippers, stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn., were recovered in a sting operation. The FBI says it has multiple suspects in the extortion and that the investigation continues. Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)(AP)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - After almost 20 years, the mystery of who stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from a Grand Rapids museum may have come to an end.

A grand jury indicted Terry Jon Martin with federal charges on Tuesday with one count of theft of a major artwork, federal prosecutors in North Dakota announced Wednesday.

The indictment states Martin allegedly took the slipper in August 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, the late actress’ hometown.

The iconic ruby slippers were worn during the filming of the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz” and are one of the only four known surviving pairs from filming.

Federal prosecutors stated when the slippers were stolen they were insured for $1 million but the current market value is about $3.5 million.

Back in 2018, the ruby slippers were recovered during a sting operation in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Ojile signs deal with Minnesota Vikings
Former Bulldog Zach Ojile signs deal with Vikings after strong minicamp
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Mike Adkinson traveling by tractor from Minnesota to Washington for Parkinson's awareness.
Man driving tractor from Iron Range to Washington for Parkinson’s awareness
Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi
Employee charged in Mountain Iron restaurant stabbing

Latest News

Duluth Public Schools logo
Duluth schools warn parents of gel pellet gun challenge
Mikiyel Deshone Patton
Convicted felon charged in weekend shooting in Duluth
ALL THAT JAZZ: Denfeld HS Theatre opens ‘Chicago’ Thursday
ALL THAT JAZZ: Denfeld HS Theatre opens ‘Chicago’ Thursday
ALL THAT JAZZ: Denfeld HS Theatre opens ‘Chicago’ Thursday
ALL THAT JAZZ: Denfeld HS Theatre opens ‘Chicago’ Thursday